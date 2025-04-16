Khloé Kardashian Still Thinks Lamar Odom Was the ‘Right Person, Wrong Time’

One incident, as Kourtney described to Cooper, culminated in her tracking Odom and catching him in the act with another woman at a motel in downtown Los Angeles.
“I saw in the window that [he] and this girl, they were either naked or she was in lingerie,” Khloé recalled to an awestruck Cooper. “I knocked on the door [and] they answered it, for some reason. I just started going ballistic.” So ballistic, in fact, that Kardashian was left with bloodied knuckles that she had to cover with bandanas for her niece Penelope’s birthday party the following day. How exactly did she get the bloodied knuckles? Well, Cooper didn’t bother to ask. Are you shocked? Journalist, she is not.
Still, Kardashian called her marriage to Odom “one of the best chapters of my life.”
“I really do think it was the right person, wrong time,” she said. “I have so much love for Lamar and in every relationship that I have, like, I’m so grateful for them, even the worst of them.”
Frankly, I should expect this kind of response given her track record. And yet, I have to wonder: Does this woman suffer from acute amnesia? Because if my ex-husband was unfaithful throughout our marriage, then commissioned a sex doll to be made in my likeness nearly a decade after our divorce, I don’t think I’d be quite so kind unless I first suffered some sort of memory-altering accident. Again, this would be the line of questioning an actual journalist would introduce…
Instead, Cooper asked about Kardashian’s recent decision to reconnect with Odom on camera.
“Lamar and I have so much history. To not talk to someone in almost 10 years, and then to be around them, and I didn’t know what to expect,” Kardashian said. “I sort of blacked out, and it was just my trauma taking over, and this was me in autopilot, and how many things either he did or said that were triggering me to the old Lamar.” Frankly, the old Lamar seems like he has a lot in common with the new Lamar based on what I’m seeing lately.
Now, I’m not a praying woman. But if I were, I’d offer an intention that Kardashian soon use some of her cash on some common sense.
