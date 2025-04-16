Khloé Kardashian Still Thinks Lamar Odom Was the ‘Right Person, Wrong Time’

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian became the first of her famous sisters to sit down with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy. Among the topics of conversation were weed pens (“I could never smoke and talk to you…No, I’m nuts.”); a rumored sex tape (“I’m sure it was something we just did for ourselves, not to sell to somebody.”); and, of course, all the truly terrible things she’s forgiven men for.

Between the father of her two children Tristan Thompson—who was not only caught cozying up to another woman while she was pregnant in 2018, but kissing Kardashian’s little sister’s friend in 2019 and fathering a child with another woman in 2022—and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, it’s been well-documented that the third eldest sister has been on the receiving end of a lot of cheating. Apparently, there was even more we didn’t know about—especially with Odom (insert shock here).

One incident, as Kourtney described to Cooper, culminated in her tracking Odom and catching him in the act with another woman at a motel in downtown Los Angeles.