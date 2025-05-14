Kim Kardashian Wore $1.5 Million Diamond Necklace to Jewelry Heist Trial 

Overall, she wore a reported $8 million in jewelry, which a source told Page Six was "an empowerment move."

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 14, 2025 | 10:27am
On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian testified for over two hours about her 2016 robbery in a Paris court. According to reports, the reality star and entrepreneur wept while recalling how she feared for her life as she was robbed of $10 million in cash and jewelry (including a $4 million engagement ring).

“I have babies, I have to make it home, I have babies,” Kardashian said she pleaded with the armed thieves, who had broken into her hotel room as she slept during Paris Fashion Week. Her hands were zip-tied, her mouth was taped shut, and, as she’s spoken about in previous interviews, Kardashian feared she would be discovered dead by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Not only was Kardashian stripped of cash and jewelry, but, according to her testimony, her peace of mind was stolen too. After the robbery, Kardashian described making innumerable changes to her security detail (she can’t sleep without four to six guards by her side), daily life in the public (she supposedly doesn’t post her location in real time anymore), and demonstrable wealth (for a time, she stopped wearing diamonds). And yet, she showed up to testify wearing a reported $8 million in diamonds

According to E! News, Kardashian donned an $8,100 diamond-studded, 18-karat white gold ear cuff from Briony Raymond, a large emerald-cut diamond ring that looked an awful lot like the 20-carat piece from then-husband Kanye West that was stolen, and a $1.5 million diamond necklace. According to a Page Six source, showing up dripping in diamonds was “an empowerment move.”

Discussed during the trial was the fact that Kardashian’s robbers had previously shown little remorse about the crimes and pointed to her “showy” social media posts as inspiration for the burglary. When asked by Judge David de Pas whether Kardashian put a target on her back by regularly posting about her “jewels of great value,” Simone Harouche, a witness and Kardashian’s childhood friend and former stylist, likened the line of thought to victim-blaming.

“Just because a woman wears jewelry, that doesn’t make her a target,” Harrouche said on the stand. “That’s like saying that because a woman wears a short skirt that she deserves to be raped.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian said while Paris is no longer the “sanctuary” it once was for her, her advocacy in the criminal justice system has made her a believer in redemption for her perpetrators.

“I work in the justice system to provide these rehabilitation chances,” Kardashian said. “I really do believe in second chances and believe in rehabilitation.”

How is it that everything that leaves her mouth (even the things I agree with) just sounds like “let them eat cake”???

