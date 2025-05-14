Kim Kardashian Wore $1.5 Million Diamond Necklace to Jewelry Heist Trial 

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian testified for over two hours about her 2016 robbery in a Paris court. According to reports, the reality star and entrepreneur wept while recalling how she feared for her life as she was robbed of $10 million in cash and jewelry (including a $4 million engagement ring).

“I have babies, I have to make it home, I have babies,” Kardashian said she pleaded with the armed thieves, who had broken into her hotel room as she slept during Paris Fashion Week. Her hands were zip-tied, her mouth was taped shut, and, as she’s spoken about in previous interviews, Kardashian feared she would be discovered dead by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Not only was Kardashian stripped of cash and jewelry, but, according to her testimony, her peace of mind was stolen too. After the robbery, Kardashian described making innumerable changes to her security detail (she can’t sleep without four to six guards by her side), daily life in the public (she supposedly doesn’t post her location in real time anymore), and demonstrable wealth (for a time, she stopped wearing diamonds). And yet, she showed up to testify wearing a reported $8 million in diamonds…