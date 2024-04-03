Lizzo Isn’t Quitting Music, Actually

Remember last week, when Lizzo posted what appeared to be her resignation from music on Instagram? Now, she’s clarifying that writing “I didn’t sign up for this shit…I quit” didn’t actually mean she was quitting music. She’s just quitting the…negative vibes? I guess?

In case you missed it, the Emmy and Grammy winner vented to her followers on Friday that she was “getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.” The missive appeared to be in response to the internet’s collective opinion that her decision to headline a heavily protested fundraiser for President Joe Biden and the Democratic establishment…wasn’t a good one. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she wrote. “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

Naturally, a slew of celebrities (including Paris Hilton and Sophia Bush) came to her defense in the comments and now, days later, it appears she’s feeling a little better.

“When I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” Lizzo clarified in a video on Instagram. “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people, and I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form, am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”

“If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments, win then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for,” she continued. “I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”

Speaking of moving forward! That sexual harassment suit filed by three of her former employees certainly isn’t going anywhere. In August 2023, three former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a suit against Lizzo and her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. alleging that she—and others—established a hostile work environment through a wide range of legal wrongdoing, including sexual harassment, religious and racial discrimination, and—who could forget—two separate lewd incidents involving a banana. Lizzo swiftly denied the allegations and has attempted to get the suit tossed out of court but in January, a judge ruled the dancers’ case could go forward.

On Monday, the dancers’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, called her “I quit” post “a joke” in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: “Her latest post is just another outburst seeking attention and trying to deflect from her own failings as she continues to blame everyone else for the predicament she is in,” he said. “Lizzo’s legal and public relations strategy is a failure, so she is desperately trying to play the victim.”

Well, watch this space, I guess?