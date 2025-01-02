Looks Like Chlöe Grace Moretz and Her Girlfriend Are Definitely Engaged

Most celebrities are still lying dormant from the holidays and have given us little to gossip about. But in such trying times, an unsuspecting hero has come along to give us a morsel of something to unpack and thank GOD. The thought of starting 2025 having to write about Donald Trump once again dancing the YMCA—which is the current top story on Page Six—put a pit in my stomach.

In her year-end Instagram dump posted on Tuesday, Chlöe Grace Moretz seemingly confirmed her engagement to girlfriend, model Kate Harrison. (Lesbian engagement forever outweighs any and all Trump news, FYI.) The photo raising engagement speculation is of two hands with big ol’ diamond rings interlocking on a rocky beach. Feels engage-y, no?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloë Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz)

This isn’t completely brand new news as the couple, who’ve been together since 2018, have been spotted wearing the rings since April. However, this photo feels, again, the most engage-y. In November, in an Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris, Moretz also publicly confirmed what we already sort of knew, which is that she’s a “gay woman.”

Before getting together with her future wife, Moretz endured an on-again, off-again relationship with world-famous nepo baby and terrible cook Brooklyn Beckham for four years. I think that makes her our bravest soldier. Anyways, a belated congrats to these two lovely women who’ve probably been engaged for a while but didn’t do exclusive spon-con to promote their relationship, making it mysterious to the general public and ultimately more respectable.