Mauricio Umansky Has a PPP Problem…

On Thursday, it was revealed that the disgraced DILF of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mauricio “Mo” Umansky, was being sued. Why? For—allegedly—fraudulently obtaining $3.5 million in pandemic relief loans, of course! How very 2021 of him!

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Realtor LLC stated Umansky and his multibillion-dollar real estate company, The Agency, applied for and were granted not one but two Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and CARES Act loans to the tune of $3,521,153.00 total.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. It’s a big company with a lot of employees—damn near a thousand, in fact. It would make perfect sense that Umansky needed some PPP assistance during the pandemic since, surely, all the one percenters put a pause on purchasing luxury properties. Here’s the problem: They didn’t. Realtor LLC claimed that Umansky’s company was “minimally impacted” by the pandemic and, in fact, “grew massively” by earning $6.5 billion in 2020 and $11.2 billion in 2021.

Well, the lawsuit further accused The Agency of “falsely” certifying its requirement for the loans to be put towards its employees’ salaries. The amounts The Agency “applied for and received exceeded the loan limit of 2.5 monthly salary with a cap of $100,000 annual salary per employee,” the filing states. Damn. Are they hiring? Just kidding. The real question: If The Agency really was doing just fine, where the hell was all that extra money going? I hope to find out!

The suit seeks an outcome in which Umansky and his business are required by law to pay equal to three times the amount of damages caused. Ouch. Umansky and a representative for The Agency, of course, have denied all claims of fraudulent filings.

“While we are unable to comment on ongoing litigation, we want to emphasize that The Agency has always operated with the highest level of integrity in all aspects of our business. Like many companies, we faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including layoffs and cutbacks,” The Agency’s statement to Us Weekly read. “Our focus has always been, and especially during that challenging period, on delivering exceptional service to our customers and supporting our employees. The claims in this case do not reflect the reality of our operations and financial situation at the time we filed for our PPP loans, and we intend to vigorously defend against these meritless claims.”

Damn shame Buying Beverly Hills just got cancelled…