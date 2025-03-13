More of This, Please

I can’t remember the last time I haven’t woken up or gone to bed angry and, like so many people I know, I yearn for our political leaders to mirror that anger. This week, the Trump administration detained a Palestinian student-activist and legal U.S. resident, Mahmoud Khalil, for his political speech and for previously organizing protests against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Khalil hasn’t committed a crime, but the administration justified their horrific actions by citing Trump’s “executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism” and accusing Khalil of “activities aligned to Hamas.”

The response from Democrats has been relatively muted: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a statement that basically condemned Khalil’s activism before questioning his detainment. Earlier this week, only 14 Congressional Democrats signed a letter calling for Khalil to be freed.

One Democratic politician, at least, did more than sign a letter. On Wednesday, New York City mayoral candidate and state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani (D), confronted Donald Trump’s immigration czar, Tom Homan, at the New York state Capitol. Homan was visiting to meet with Republican state lawmakers to apply further pressure to get the state to comply with ICE. In footage that’s since gone viral online, Mamdani shouts at Homan, “How many more New Yorkers will you detain?” as security personnel physically holds Mamdani back. When Homan—who supports Khalil’s detainment and told reporters at the Capitol that free speech has “limits”—ignored Mamdani, he yelled back, “Do you believe in the First Amendment?” We need more of this energy.

Mamdani addressed reporters about the incident afterward. “When we asked Tom Homan, all he had to answer for that cruelty was a smirk, because there is no answer for taking a man from his pregnant wife, who is due to deliver their newborn child in a month, from their Columbia University apartment,” he said. “The cowardice that is on display across our city and our state is unacceptable. New Yorkers are looking to us. They are looking to their leaders for courage and for conviction, and what they are finding instead is collaboration. And that is just simply unacceptable.”