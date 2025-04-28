To Unfollow, or Not to Unfollow? That’s a Question for Travis Kelce, Apparently

I’ll admit there have been a few times where I’ve gently urged friends to unfollow someone I had a falling out with—but I tend to date people who aren’t on Instagram, so I’ve never actually had to ask a partner to unfollow a former bestie. Regardless, it’s a sticky scenario to navigate, though, seemingly not tricky enough for a very famous football player dating an infinitely more famous pop star.

On Monday, thanks to Taylor Swift’s Swiftie sleuths, news that Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram began to spread. Over the weekend, one Reddit user clocked Kelce’s decision, writing, “Yikes.” Yikes, indeed. Especially for Reynolds, who still follows Kelce.

“They started following each other a while ago and Travis liked his posts prior to the drama,” one reply reads, alluding to Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, naming Swift in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. It’s been a long four months of the dueling It Ends With Us lawsuits, but you might remember that in an alleged text message to Baldoni, Lively likened herself to Khaleesi (as in, the character in Game of Thrones) and Swift and Reynolds as her dragons that Baldoni could “benefit” from. Well, according to sources, Swift didn’t “appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons,” and some very public distancing soon followed. Unlike in 2024, Lively and Reynolds weren’t in the Swift suite at the Super Bowl, and it’s been a while since Swift and Lively were photographed grabbing dinner together in NYC.