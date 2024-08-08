Prince Philip Once Asked Cate Blanchett to Fix His DVD Player

I don’t really follow the royal family, but I do feel like Prince Philip (RIP) would have appreciated brat summer.

Cate Blanchett appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night with Gina Gershon, as they promote their upcoming film, Borderlands, and Andy Cohen played a quick little game called “Have! You! Met Them!?” which is exactly what it sounds like. Gershon has met Madonna, neither has met Cher, Blanchett has met an “accurate psychic,” and Blanchett has also met Queen Elizabeth II—though she has no idea why. Prince Philip seemingly didn’t know why either, since he asked her to fix his DVD player.

“I had lunch at the palace,” Blanchett began, when Cohen asked, “under what circumstance?” “I do not know,” Blanchett said. “The head of the fire brigade was there and Helen Fielding — not the novelist — the scientist, was there.” (She didn’t specify what year this was, but a quick Google search revealed that Professor Fielding won an award from the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2006…which feels like something that might warrant a lunch invite from the Queen.)

“I thought maybe because I played her ancestor Queen Elizabeth I, but I mean, Prince Philip just asked if I could help him with his DVD player,” she continued. “Because I was an actress.” Assuming an actress would be able to fix your DVD player solely because they’re an actress feels very brat, no?

Unfortunately, Blanchett could not help him as she’s “not technical.” She also said it “became very clear” that the Queen had never seen Elizabeth, the 1998 film where Blanchett plays the 16th-century queen.

Prince Philip passed in 2021, so I hope he found someone to fix his DVD player before his final days.