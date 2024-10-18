Ryan Murphy Wants Taylor Swift to Star in 1 of His Projects

This week, Ryan Murphy—once again—spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, only this time, he wasn’t defending the decidedly inaccurate, deeply unflattering creative liberties he took in a certain series about a certain pair of brothers. Instead, the storyteller (in the truest sense of the word) teased the “series of reveals” yet to come in his FX horror series, Grotesquerie. He also revealed the star he’d like to work with (hint: it’s Taylor Swift).

“I’ve talked to Taylor’s people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she’s great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat,” the writer, director, and producer, told the publication. “I think she’s one of the greats.” Frankly, I think Swift is ever-so-slightly above a Ryan Murphy production, despite the fact that her acting isn’t exactly Emmy-worthy (I’ve seen her music videos). The notion of her in American Horror Story is, in my opinion, just that. Unless she’s cast opposite another Murphy muse, Kim Kardashian, in the next iteration of Feud.