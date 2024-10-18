Ryan Murphy Wants Taylor Swift to Star in 1 of His Projects

A real American Horror Story, am I right?

By Audra Heinrichs  |  October 18, 2024 | 9:32am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag Taylor Swift
Ryan Murphy Wants Taylor Swift to Star in 1 of His Projects

This week, Ryan Murphy—once again—spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, only this time, he wasn’t defending the decidedly inaccurate, deeply unflattering creative liberties he took in a certain series about a certain pair of brothers. Instead, the storyteller (in the truest sense of the word) teased the “series of reveals” yet to come in his FX horror series, Grotesquerie. He also revealed the star he’d like to work with (hint: it’s Taylor Swift).

“I’ve talked to Taylor’s people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she’s great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat,” the writer, director, and producer, told the publication. “I think she’s one of the greats.” Frankly, I think Swift is ever-so-slightly above a Ryan Murphy production, despite the fact that her acting isn’t exactly Emmy-worthy (I’ve seen her music videos). The notion of her in American Horror Story is, in my opinion, just that. Unless she’s cast opposite another Murphy muse, Kim Kardashian, in the next iteration of Feud.

Given Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is currently starring in Grotesquerie, it would be safe to assume he and Murphy have done some chatting about the pop star at the craft services table or an after-party. To The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy confirmed as much.

“I was so shy talking to Travis about her. But he’s very sweet about it and respectful. They are a pop-culture phenomenon. It’s a very interesting dynamic, the way they’ve captured the imagination of the world,” Murphy said. Does anyone else think it sounds as if he’s drawing some sort of inspiration from their relationship…

Murphy also went on to praise Kelce’s acting skills: “But I always knew Travis could do it. I have this saying: A star is a star is a star. I just knew he could do it.” My, what a truly original saying…

“He rolls up his sleeves and he says, ‘Ok, let’s do this.’ There’s that last scene of [Kelce and Nash-Betts] in episode three that I directed where they go in the red getaway car—that’s a little Taylor Swift nod for you there!—and they drive off to this black limbic space, which makes absolutely no sense. But it does make sense now, because you know [Lois] is in a coma.”

Apparently, when Murphy says “rolls up his sleeves” he means to put on this achey-breaky-mullet….
  • The whole of One Direction has paid tribute to Liam Payne. [Variety]
  • Speaking of: TMZ has removed those photos. [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Apparently, Jennifer Lopez wants a “big banger” after her divorce from Ben Affleck. [Page Six]
  • RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines still look like they’re together…[The Daily Beast]
  • Perfect! Zach Braff is dating another girl who could be his daughter. [Daily Mail]
  • Cooper Koch—who is very notably not married—wears a wedding ring just to “trip people out.” Obsessed. [People]
  • Jackson Maine, is that you??? [Just Jared]

 
Join the discussion...