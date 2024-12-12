Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued by 3 More Men Accusing Him of Rape
This week, three new John Doe lawsuits were filed against the detained rapper, mogul, and alleged sexual predator.Photo: Getty Images News
On Thursday, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sued by three men who claim they were violently raped by the rapper and mogul within the last five years. Combs, who’s currently in prison at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn under indictment for alleged sex trafficking, has already denied the allegations.
All three of the lawsuits were filed anonymously in New York state Supreme Court by lawyer Thomas Giuffra. The first man alleged that when he attended a party at Combs’ East Hampton home in the summer of 2020, he blacked out after accepting an alcoholic drink from Combs himself. He then claimed that as he “faded in and out of consciousness,” Combs and a number of his Bad Boy Records associates “took turns anally raping him.”
The second John Doe claimed he was introduced to Combs at Marquee, a New York City nightclub, in 2019. The man claimed he was “recruited” by Combs’ associates to attend an “exclusive afterparty” at the Park Hyatt hotel with Combs later that night. There, Combs “personally offered” him a drink that he said made him feel disoriented. Combs, he alleged, then looked at him and proclaimed: “He is ready to party.” Notably, the unnamed man is the second purported victim of Combs who recalled him saying the same thing on the night of an alleged assault. Tony Buzbee’s client, the 37-year-old woman who claimed Combs and Jay Z raped her when she was 13 years old at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, also claimed Combs said “You are ready to party!” prior to raping her.