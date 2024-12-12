Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued by 3 More Men Accusing Him of Rape

On Thursday, Sean “Diddy” Combs was sued by three men who claim they were violently raped by the rapper and mogul within the last five years. Combs, who’s currently in prison at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn under indictment for alleged sex trafficking, has already denied the allegations.

All three of the lawsuits were filed anonymously in New York state Supreme Court by lawyer Thomas Giuffra. The first man alleged that when he attended a party at Combs’ East Hampton home in the summer of 2020, he blacked out after accepting an alcoholic drink from Combs himself. He then claimed that as he “faded in and out of consciousness,” Combs and a number of his Bad Boy Records associates “took turns anally raping him.”

The second John Doe claimed he was introduced to Combs at Marquee, a New York City nightclub, in 2019. The man claimed he was “recruited” by Combs’ associates to attend an “exclusive afterparty” at the Park Hyatt hotel with Combs later that night. There, Combs “personally offered” him a drink that he said made him feel disoriented. Combs, he alleged, then looked at him and proclaimed: “He is ready to party.” Notably, the unnamed man is the second purported victim of Combs who recalled him saying the same thing on the night of an alleged assault. Tony Buzbee’s client, the 37-year-old woman who claimed Combs and Jay Z raped her when she was 13 years old at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, also claimed Combs said “You are ready to party!” prior to raping her.

The second male plaintiff then alleged that he lost consciousness and woke up lying on his stomach as Combs sodomized him. An unidentified man and woman, he alleged, were recording the assault. Doe further claimed that the man who filmed the rape gave him around $2,500 and told him the money was from Combs the following morning. Finally, the third John Doe claimed he met Combs around 2006 and was hired to run errands for him. Roughly 14 years later, in February 2020, he had a meeting with Combs regarding missing payments at a hotel. Combs, he alleged in the filing, made him a drink he now believes to be drugged. He then described falling asleep only to wake up and discover that Combs was sodomizing him over the back of a couch. When Doe regained consciousness and tried to get away, he claimed Combs told him: “I’m almost done.” “The phrase that just rattles in my brain all the time is, ‘I’m almost done,’” the man said in the filing. “Just stop, just stop moving. I’m almost finished. Like, I’m almost done.” “These complaints are full of lies,” Combs’ lawyers said in a statement. “We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.” Meanwhile, Giuffra told NBC News that his clients are “afraid that one night, somebody affiliated with him, hired by him, could end their life.” Since his arrest, Combs has repeatedly sought release from incarceration on bail. This week, he was given limited access to a laptop for the purpose of case discovery. The mounting case against him is set to go to trial in May 2025. More from Jezebel Sounds Like Orlando Bloom Also Didn't Support Katy Perry's Space Mission

