Sexual Assault Hotline Cuts Resources for Immigrants, LGBTQ+ Due to Trump Threats

Since January, Donald Trump’s crusade to get rid of anything he considers DEI—which appears to be literally everything that doesn’t specifically cater to white men—has resulted in devastating funding cuts to critical education, science, and research initiatives, including programs and grants for family planning and reproductive health. In April, for example, Trump froze funding for Title X providers, with one provider saying they were told their grant was frozen because they made a statement condemning racism following George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Now, it seems like some organizations are caving under the threat of the administration’s DEI chainsaw—regardless of how detrimental it might be to the communities they serve.

The country’s largest organization for sexual violence survivors, RAINN (the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network), removed over two dozen resources for marginalized groups from its official list of referrals, according to the New York Times. RAINN operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline and, since February, has banned its employees and volunteers from referring callers to places like the Immigrant Legal Resource Center or mental health hotlines specific for LGBTQ+ people, out of fear it’ll be considered promoting DEI and they’ll lose federal funding.

The hotline, which launched in 1994, helped over 460,000 callers in 2024. Statistically, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ+ community experience sexual violence at a disproportionately higher rate.