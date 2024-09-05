Someone Got His Teeth Done!
This week, Johnny Depp was thoroughly documented on vacation in the Bahamas, per Page Six. Firstly, thank goodness this man took a holiday. As we all well know, lately, he’s been working harder than ever. Secondly—thanks to several photos and videos posted to Instagram—it appears Depp finally put his many pay streams to good use and got himself some long-overdue cosmetic dental work.
Per the Instagram @killerbartender, the 61-year-old actor, artist, director, musician, model—and in the U.K., “wife-beater”—stopped by a bar and restaurant, Lorraine’s Cafe, in Exuma. In one video, captioned, “jacksparrow meets the killerbartender of exuma bahamas,” Depp greets patrons and cozies up to the bartender, all while flashing what looks like a new set of pearly whites.
That’s right. Never mind that Depp, who admitted to using substances to “self-medicate” during the trial from hell and whose alleged abuse often involved drugs and alcohol, is behind a bar. He’s now sporting markedly whiter, gold cap-less gnashers after letting his teeth fall to disrepair in recent years (as several pages on Getty show). And the people took note!
“Am I right to see that his teeth are locking [looking] brighter than ever before???” commented one user. “Finally he did something about it,” replied another. According to another comment from the killerbartneder himself, Depp stopped in to try his “special house drink.” Hey, why not?
Anyway. Congratulations to Depp. Just because you played a pirate doesn’t mean you need to have teeth like one—especially when (unlike 69 million Americans) you have more than enough money to do something about it.
