Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes, I Know One Way You Can Redeem Yourselves

If you’re aware of the Trump administration’s epic mishandling of the disturbing, decades-long public inquiry into the truth behind Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous client list and his pedophilic criminal enterprise, you know that his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was recently interviewed by the Justice Department. Over the course of two days, the convicted sex trafficker—who’s currently serving 20 years in prison—spoke with Todd Blanche, one of President Trump’s former attorneys and the second-highest-ranking official in the Justice Department. One week later, Maxwell was granted limited immunity and a new address. Curious, no? Read on.

On August 1, Maxwell was transferred from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas. But not just any minimum-security prison camp in Texas, folks. The very same one that counts former Real Housewife of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and girlboss grifter Elizabeth Holmes among its inmates. That’s right. Maxwell is bunking with the bad girls club at Camp Bryan. And before you wonder whether or not Maxwell might score an invitation to “Sha-mazing Abs,” her new peers are pissed, according to a new report from the Telegraph.

An inmate at Federal Prison Camp Bryan told the outlet that she was “disgusted” by Maxwell’s transfer, and she’s certainly not the only one. The woman, identified as Julie Howell, who is serving a one-year sentence for theft, told the outlet that “every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here.”