In case you haven't seen, Ghislaine Maxwell is now bunking with Shah and Holmes in Camp Bryan. That said: I'm looking for she-roes here...

By Audra Heinrichs  |  August 4, 2025 | 3:21pm
Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes, I Know One Way You Can Redeem Yourselves

If you’re aware of the Trump administration’s epic mishandling of the disturbing, decades-long public inquiry into the truth behind Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous client list and his pedophilic criminal enterprise, you know that his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was recently interviewed by the Justice Department. Over the course of two days, the convicted sex trafficker—who’s currently serving 20 years in prison—spoke with Todd Blanche, one of President Trump’s former attorneys and the second-highest-ranking official in the Justice Department. One week later, Maxwell was granted limited immunity and a new address. Curious, no? Read on.

On August 1, Maxwell was transferred from a federal prison in Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas. But not just any minimum-security prison camp in Texas, folks. The very same one that counts former Real Housewife of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and girlboss grifter Elizabeth Holmes among its inmates. That’s right. Maxwell is bunking with the bad girls club at Camp Bryan. And before you wonder whether or not Maxwell might score an invitation to “Sha-mazing Abs,” her new peers are pissed, according to a new report from the Telegraph.

An inmate at Federal Prison Camp Bryan told the outlet that she was “disgusted” by Maxwell’s transfer, and she’s certainly not the only one. The woman, identified as Julie Howell, who is serving a one-year sentence for theft, told the outlet that “every inmate I’ve heard from is upset she’s here.”

Howell added: “This facility is supposed to house non-violent offenders—human trafficking is a violent crime.” Julie Howell, if you ever read this, just know that when I read that, I stood up from my chair and cheered in an empty room.

Obviously, Howell has a point. Before the move, Maxwell was detained at FCI Tallahassee, a low-security prison notorious for its poor conditions. During an unannounced inspection of the facility, the Justice Department inspector general’s office found that inmates were being served moldy bread; containers of food were covered with rodent droppings; and bags of cereal contained insects. Its infrastructure was also recorded as needing improvement. While Holmes has referred to the conditions at Camp Bryan as “hell and torture,” they sound like a feast compared to FCI Tallahassee. The facility reportedly encourages rehabilitation via work programs and features an extensive catalogue of extracurricular programs.

Among the un-official offerings are Shah’s fitness classes—which Holmes has become a fan of, according to her attorney. “Jen gets all the ladies together and they rally behind her while she teaches them fitness moves, and Elizabeth has been there right along with them,” Chris Giovanni told People in September 2023. Shah, he added, has found peace in prison.

Well, I usually don’t advocate for bullying, but…now that Maxwell’s in the big house, I’m going to need Shah to lose peace and get reacquainted with the version of herself that berated multiple staffers and gave a woman a black eye on national television. As for Holmes, also known as the woman who scammed countless people with a green juice in hand, certainly she has it in her to hide Maxwell’s spare jumpsuit every now and again. If they’re among the “upset,” I happen to think they should exercise their feelings. What’s the harm? Frankly, they’re already behind bars and Maxwell deserves all the hell she’s wrought.

I’m looking for she-roes here!

