Welcome to the ‘Resistance,’ *squints* Jeff… Bezos?

Here we are, 100 days into the second Trump administration, and I regret to inform you all that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt marked the occasion with one of her characteristically unhinged press conferences. So far this week—as the walls appear to be caving in on perhaps the most clownishly incompetent presidency in modern history—Leavitt seems prepared to turn on the administration’s once-key allies, like Amazon and the Supreme Court, which includes six conservative justices.

On Tuesday, Punchbowl News reported that Amazon “doesn’t want to shoulder the blame for the cost of President Donald Trump’s trade war.” The report cites an anonymous source claiming the e-commerce giant would soon display “how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs—right next to the product’s total listed price.”

“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” Leavitt said, when a reporter asked if Amazon’s move wasn’t “a crystal clear demonstration that it’s the American consumer and not China who is going to have to pay for these policies.” This is all a pretty stark reversal given that Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos attended Trump’s Inauguration in January and donated $1 million to Trump’s presidential transition fund. But Leavitt said she would “not speak” to their current relationship.

“Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?” Leavitt added. Hmm… maybe because there wasn’t a singular, individual Biden policy that could be traced to a direct, 1:1 price increase, unlike Trump’s tariffs…? Comically enough, the administration often touts itself as the most “transparent” in history.