Trump Found a New Rant Topic

Scarily often, with his narcissism and astonishing levels of pettiness and raging insecurity, Donald Trump can hold up a mirror to our worst, smallest inclinations. On Sunday night, the president railed against an official painting of him hanging in the Colorado Capitol, posting a screed to Truth Social that reads like a 2009 text message begging your mom to untag you from an unflattering family photo she’s posted on Facebook. The painting in question went up in 2019, so it’s unclear why it’s just now irking Trump to this extent—but then again, we are talking about an incredibly volatile, unpredictable, wildly unstable person, so it seems likely enough that he had a chance encounter with the painting over the weekend, it pissed him off, and now… we’re here.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves.” So begins Trump’s lengthy rant—relatable enough! It’s the rest of the 152-word post that quickly goes off the rails, at different points invoking former President Barack Obama’s hotness and threatening Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D).

“The [painting] in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before. The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older,” Trump wrote. “In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one.”

How did the offending portrait get made in the first place? When Republicans reportedly weren’t able to fundraise enough for an official painting of Trump in the state capitol, Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran snuck a political activist into the building, who then placed a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the spot where Trump’s portrait would have been. The stunt outraged conservatives, prompting a successful GoFundMe campaign for the painting of Trump, who now hates the painting, which is by a Colorado Springs-based painter named Sarah Boardman.