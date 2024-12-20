Team Trump Forced to Clarify That Elon Musk Is Not the President

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

Billionaire edgelord Elon Musk spent more than $200 million to help get Donald Trump elected to a second term, leading to people referring to him as the “shadow president.” The Tesla CEO was running his own shady door-knocking operation for Trump and even funded a deeply cynical PAC comparing Trump’s stance on abortion to that of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump won, and now Musk’s meddling has reached new heights.

Congress was set to pass a short-term budget bill this week in order avert a government shutdown before Christmas. (Such a bill is known as a “continuing resolution” and this one would have funded the government for three months until the next Congress could write its own budget with Trump’s approval.) The bipartisan proposal was brokered by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La), but apparently Musk didn’t like it—and what billionaire daddy wants, it appears he gets.

He posted about the bill more than 100 times on Wednesday, falsely claiming that it would fund “bioweapon labs” and give members of Congress a much bigger pay raise than in reality, and allocate $3 billion for a new NFL stadium in Washington.

Musk said that any Republican who voted for it should lose their job in the 2026 midterms. This isn’t exactly an empty threat given that Musk has already pledged to fund primaries against House members who don’t support Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Since the election, his wealth has soared to more than $440 billion—he’s got the money to control U.S. politics.

Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

Later on Wednesday, Trump said he also opposed the bill. Asked to explain why he let Musk oppose the bill first, an anonymous Trump transition team official told NBC News that the president-elect was playing 4D chess. “He let everyone wonder what he wanted to do. All eyes were on him. When he moved, it was over. He’s president before becoming president.” Uh-huh.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote on Twitter that “the richest man on Earth, President Elon Musk” was effectively running the government.