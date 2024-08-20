Uhh, Let’s Keep an Eye on Alicia Silverstone

If you live in London and peeked out your front window to see the star of the hit 1995 teen comedy Clueless pluck and eat a strange fruit from a bush in your yard… maybe check a few feet—excuse me, meters—away to see if Alicia Silverstone is passed out.

Silverstone posted a TikTok early Tuesday morning asking her followers about a berry on a bush she spotted in someone’s yard. “I discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” she says holding up an already bitten (!) small orange fruit. Incredible comedic timing.

“I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this,” she says, again biting into the fruit. Her mind… But also now, needless to say, her stomach…

Well, she was correct. You are not supposed to eat those berries, and not just because they’re in a stranger’s front yard. Worried fans started commenting that the fruit she’d bitten into was a Jerusalem Cherry, a mildly poisonous nightshade. A handful of the symptoms one might feel after digesting a Jerusalem Cherry are: stomach pain, delirium, hallucinations, nausea and vomiting, and vision changes.

Gotta love a woman who has peddled anti-vax conspiracy theories and has suggested that tampons cause infertility just throwing back random street berries like they’re a Hershey’s Kiss. Simply no standard of logic with that one!

Alicia has not posted anything or responded to any comments since her urban foraging experiment, but hopefully is in the good hands of England’s National Health Service, an institution she probably doesn’t politically support.