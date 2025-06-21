Very Normal, Very Cool: Government Agency Flew Same Christian Nationalist Flag as the Alitos

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column. Here’s everything you get when you subscribe.

Days before the Trump administration threw a jingoistic (and ultimately pathetic) military parade that conveniently fell on Donald Trump‘s 79th birthday, a government agency flew a flag that’s associated with Christian Nationalism and the Stop the Steal movement. It’s the same one that was spotted at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito‘s beach house in 2023.

Wired reports that, on June 11, Small Business Administration (SBA) raised a new, U.S.-made American flag over the agency’s Washington, D.C., headquarters. SBA administrator and former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler attended a ceremony to raise said flag, and photos from the day show an “Appeal to Heaven” flag on the same flagpole.

SBA Barbie even posted a picture of the two flags from her government account.