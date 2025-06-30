Well, Keke Palmer Finally Addressed That Jonathan Majors Interview…

Do you remember when Jonathan Majors was invited to KeKe Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, back in April? I sure do! And, thanks to the internet’s valid backlash, I can also recall with absolute certainty how the episode disappeared and was never addressed. Well, Palmer now has an explanation for the missing episode. A lengthy one, in fact.

“People felt it was insensitive. I always want to be respectful and understand where everybody’s coming from,” Palmer said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Monday. “If they’re not going to feel like they’re going to receive anything good from the interview, then OK, cool. But I sat down with the brother for us to talk and let him be heard. I mean, people sit down with serial killers.” I’m overwhelmed with all of the responses I have at the tips of my fingers. But let’s keep reading, shall we?

“I’m not comparing him to a serial killer,” Palmer went on to clarify. “At the end of the day, I felt, as a journalist, I’m supposed to talk and let the public decide how they want to feel. But that didn’t get a chance to happen. I wish them all the best. I really want to say that because I don’t judge nobody because I don’t want to be judged.” A journalist??? Respectfully, I’m not even sure Palmer has played a journalist…oh wait, there was Beverly Fontaine.