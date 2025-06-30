Well, Keke Palmer Finally Addressed That Jonathan Majors Interview…

Do you remember when Jonathan Majors was invited to KeKe Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, back in April? I sure do! And, thanks to the internet’s valid backlash, I can also recall with absolute certainty how the episode disappeared and was never addressed. Well, Palmer now has an explanation for the missing episode. A lengthy one, in fact.
“People felt it was insensitive. I always want to be respectful and understand where everybody’s coming from,” Palmer said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Monday. “If they’re not going to feel like they’re going to receive anything good from the interview, then OK, cool. But I sat down with the brother for us to talk and let him be heard. I mean, people sit down with serial killers.” I’m overwhelmed with all of the responses I have at the tips of my fingers. But let’s keep reading, shall we?
“I’m not comparing him to a serial killer,” Palmer went on to clarify. “At the end of the day, I felt, as a journalist, I’m supposed to talk and let the public decide how they want to feel. But that didn’t get a chance to happen. I wish them all the best. I really want to say that because I don’t judge nobody because I don’t want to be judged.” A journalist??? Respectfully, I’m not even sure Palmer has played a journalist…oh wait, there was Beverly Fontaine.
Let’s all just briefly remember who Palmer insists shouldn’t “be judged.” In December 2023, Majors was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend in an incident from March of that year. He was accused not only of strangling and breaking her fingers but also of various forms of abuse by several other exes.
Regardless, Palmer explained that it was her podcast team who felt that, based on the internet’s reaction, the interview should never see the light of day. When the episode, “No Easy Answers: Accountability and Moving Forward With Jonathan Majors,” was initially announced, it was met with a barrage of responses akin to, “Say April Fools right now.” Many wondered why Palmer would provide yet another platform for Majors, given that she endured domestic abuse from her son’s father, which was alleged in a custody dispute in November 2023. Well, I now have a theory, and it begins and ends with her longtime friendship with Majors’ new wife, Meagan Good.
“Obviously, Meagan is my girl,” Palmer said on The Breakfast Club. “I’ve grown up loving her. She’s honestly a mentor to me and a representation for all of us young Black women. I mean, I was happy for her to get married. I was excited to have the conversation.”
“So at the end of the day, I’m happy for Meagan,” she added. “I’m happy for them. Maybe one day, we get a chance to put [the podcast interview] out. I’m not sure.” Again, I am simply too stunned to type.
To be clear, Majors has been given the opportunity to be heard multiple times in his reputational rehabilitation campaign. In March, Majors appeared on the cover of THR, and appallingly, the accompanying story included celebrity testimony of Majors’ supposed sound character. Matthew McConaughey and Whoopi Goldberg both spoke to the publication on his behalf, simultaneously decrying cancel culture and expressing their faith in him. That same week, Shepherd invited Majors to her talk show, where she wept over his latest film: “It really meant something to me watching that movie, when I watched you, Jonathan, you’re so beautiful in it.”
Anyway. Keep it, Keke.
