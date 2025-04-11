Your ‘WTF Is Happening’ Guide to the SAVE Act, a GOP Bill That Could Disenfranchise Millions of Women Voters

After months of stripping the federal government for parts, attacking Medicaid and Social Security, tanking the economy, and throwing the lives of Republican and Democratic voters alike into chaos, President Trump and the GOP are clearly concerned about their rapidly waning electoral popularity. But to address this unpopularity, they aren’t interested in changing their policies or behaviors. Instead, they’re trying to stop as many people as possible from voting—particularly targeting communities of color, rural communities, and, of course, women.

On Thursday, the GOP-controlled House passed the SAVE Act, or the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a bill to impose sweeping, wholly unnecessary voter registration requirements with the potential to keep millions of people from voting. There are specific communities that the bill disparately harms, but it would inconvenience pretty much everyone by requiring you to register to vote or update your voter registration in person, and present a passport, birth certificate, or other citizenship documents that as many as 21.3 million American citizens—a tenth of the electorate—don’t have readily available.

Here’s what you need to know about the bill that could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters.

Who is supporting this god-awful bill and why?

The bill, introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) passed the House by a 220 to 208 margin on Thursday, with four Democrats—Reps. Jared Golden of Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, Henry Cuellar of Texas, and Ed Case of Hawaii—voting for it. President Trump has vocally endorsed the bill and, in March, while continuing to spread the lie that voter fraud is rampant (it’s not), he signed an executive order requiring the presentation of documents proving citizenship to vote. However, the executive branch doesn’t have sweeping authority over how states carry out elections, so the constitutionality of Trump’s order is shaky at best, which is why the GOP is now pushing the SAVE Act.

“I voted for the SAVE Act for the simple reason that American elections are for Americans. Requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote is common sense,” Golden tweeted shortly after the vote. But non-citizens already can’t vote, and voter fraud from non-citizens is extremely rare. Per the Brennan Center, most reported incidents of voter fraud stem from clerical errors and “bad data matching practices.” The organization identified an average voter fraud incident rate between 0.0003% and 0.0025%. In 2014, the Washington Post found just 31 credible instances of voter impersonation fraud from 2000 to 2014 out of more than 1 billion ballots cast.

The SAVE Act doesn’t solve a problem, because there is none—it just makes it exponentially harder for citizens. As Molly McGrath, director of the ACLU’s national voting rights campaigns, put it in a statement calling on the Senate to block the SAVE Act, “This isn’t about protecting voters or our elections, it’s about politicians who want to protect themselves and pick and choose their voters. But that’s not how democracy works.”

Which voters are targeted under the SAVE Act?

The SAVE Act would effectively end online and mail voter registration as well as local registration drives. The reality is, if registering to vote and voting become even slightly more difficult, more and more people are simply not going to do either. If voters in rural communities or voters with disabilities are forced to drive hours to the closest government office to register, they probably won’t. If low-income voters are forced to pay $200 for a passport because they don’t have access to their birth certificate, they probably won’t. If people have a harder time voting, the GOP believes they’ll have an easier time staying in power. It’s not complicated.