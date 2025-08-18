22 GOP AGs Just Quietly Launched a New Attack on the Abortion Pill

In April, GOP Senator Josh Hawley began amplifying a bogus study that claims the abortion pill poses “serious risks to women” and called on the FDA to re-review the medication. In June, the head of the FDA, Dr. Marty Makary, responded, basically saying, Yes, Josh! The FDA will waste time and resources to re-review mifepristone! Then, just two weeks ago, on July 31—as the nation freaked out over Trump reviving the Presidential Fitness Test in schools—22 GOP attorneys general sent their own letter to the FDA, demanding the abortion pill be needlessly re-reviewed.

The AGs—including those from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, and, of course, Texas (Ken Paxton, rot in hell)—addressed their letter to RFK Jr. and Makary, which Fox News reported last week. Citing the deeply flawed study published by the right-wing think tank, the Ethics & Public Policy Center, the AGs wrote that “mifepristone is a high-risk abortion-inducing drug that is known to cause serious adverse effects and medical emergencies, including hemorrhage, sepsis, and incomplete abortions requiring surgical intervention.”