Citing a junk science "study" hyped by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), the AGs want the FDA to re-review mifepristone and even suggest yanking it off shelves in the meantime.

By Danielle Han  |  August 18, 2025 | 6:28pm
22 GOP AGs Just Quietly Launched a New Attack on the Abortion Pill

In April, GOP Senator Josh Hawley began amplifying a bogus study that claims the abortion pill poses “serious risks to women” and called on the FDA to re-review the medication. In June, the head of the FDA, Dr. Marty Makary, responded, basically saying, Yes, Josh! The FDA will waste time and resources to re-review mifepristone! Then, just two weeks ago, on July 31—as the nation freaked out over Trump reviving the Presidential Fitness Test in schools22 GOP attorneys general sent their own letter to the FDA, demanding the abortion pill be needlessly re-reviewed.

The AGs—including those from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, and, of course, Texas (Ken Paxton, rot in hell)—addressed their letter to RFK Jr. and Makary, which Fox News reported last week. Citing the deeply flawed study published by the right-wing think tank, the Ethics & Public Policy Center, the AGs wrote that “mifepristone is a high-risk abortion-inducing drug that is known to cause serious adverse effects and medical emergencies, including hemorrhage, sepsis, and incomplete abortions requiring surgical intervention.”

What the AGs don’t mention, however, is that the EPPC study was never peer reviewed, and its metrics are deeply distorted. Mifepristone isn’t only used for abortion, and the EPPC study cast a very wide net for what it considered “serious adverse effects,” which suggests they included patients who used the pill specifically for managing their miscarriage, patients who never took the medication, or patients who still needed an abortion after taking it. But the reality is that countless studies have suggested mifepristone is safe—more so than Tylenol and Viagra, even. Most concerning is that the letter also asks the FDA to remove mifepristone from shelves while it undergoes review.

The letter was steered by Kansas AG Kris Kobach, who signed a similar letter—along with 19 GOP AGs—in 2023 against Walgreens and CVS, threatening legal action against the retailers if they were to get FDA-certified and dispense abortion pills. After Walgreens bowed to their demands, Kobach celebrated the “victory” on Twitter, saying “the dispensing of these pills without a physician present would expose women to complications and potentially coercion.” Kobach also recently signed another GOP AG letter, asking Congress to eliminate shield laws, which allow providers to send abortion pills to abortion-banned states without the fear of prosecution. Jezebel has reached out to Kobach’s office for comment and will update if we hear back.

The letter concludes with: “The current FDA’s dedication to the health and wellbeing of all Americans is encouraging, as is the much-needed review of mifepristone that Secretary Kennedy has promised.” During a Congressional hearing in May, RFK Jr. told Sen. Hawley that he’d already asked Makary for a “complete review.” Hopefully, his brainworm ate the part of his brain where he stores pointless promises about needless studies to anti-abortion ghouls.

