In Anti-Porn Group’s Crusade on NSFW Games, LGBTQ+ Creators Are Being Hit Hardest

After sending an open letter to payment processors such as Visa and Mastercard, Australian anti-porn organization “Collective Shout” has managed to pressure some of the Internet’s biggest online game hubs to crack down on their NSFW offerings. But, as with any ridiculous far-right campaign claiming to protect children and women, the “crackdown” is amounting to censorship, and LGBTQ+ creators are once again getting caught in the crossfire.

“We the undersigned are writing to request that you cease processing payments on gaming platforms which host rape, incest and child sexual abuse-themed games,” the letter read. It’s the latest crusade from the group, which has ties to Australia’s right-wing, after successfully getting a game featuring incest removed from Steam and Itch.io in April.

Soon after the letter, Steam released an update to its guidelines that would ban “content that may violate the rules and standards set forth [by] payment processors and related card networks and banks, or internet network providers,” and “certain kinds of adult-only content.” Another decision by Itch.io followed, who reportedly “delisted” anything tagged NSFW, which included some tens of thousands of games (the affected games still exist, but they are no longer searchable).

The ban, however, disproportionately impacts marginalized creators–and, in particular, LGBTQ+ titles. “My SFW sci-fi comic that’s no worse than a standard Marvel movie also got deindexed… but it had the LGBT tag,” wrote cartoonist Yuki Clarke on Bluesky. She condemned the move, saying it set a “dangerous precedent.”