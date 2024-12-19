Apparently, MGK Was Into Drinking Urine…

It’s been less than a month since the news that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (né Colson Baker) broke up, and everything I’ve learned about their demise has been against my will. Between Baker’s alleged cheating and Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green‘s exasperation with the whole thing, it’s all beginning to feel like a very “not my business” situation. And just when I thought I’d heard enough, Baker’s ex-girlfriend offered some insight. Turns out, Kelly’s a real pee-ple person.
“He has drank my pee,” Amia Miley, a porn actor, alleged on a recent episode of the Inside Onlyfans podcast. Apparently, the pair casually dated when Kelly had a Las Vegas residency (no, really). I suppose what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas wherever Kelly is concerned because Miley went on to describe the instance…in detail.
“I don’t know what we were doing, but we got to his house and he was like, ‘Go in the shower.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t need a shower,’” she claimed. Though she wasn’t initially into the idea, Miley said she came around. “So I did and he held out his hand and he’s like ‘OK, now pee.'” Pee on command? Urine sane! Ever heard of stage fright?
Miley then went so far as to pantomime how Baker allegedly cupped his hands to drink the urine: “Then he started going like this into his mouth.” Miley said it never happened again, speculating that Baker “maybe didn’t like the taste.” The pair dated off and on, but ultimately ended the relationship because they “didn’t get along at all,” according to Miley.
“It was just weird the whole time,” she said of their relationship. “I liked him in phases. He has like 30 different personalities. You never know which person you’re getting in this minute and that was hard to deal with.” Sound familiar? If you’ve read Fox’s 2023 poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, you’re likely not at all shocked by the charge that he might have multiple personalities.
Fortunately, new reports claim that when it comes to the breakup, the pregnant Fox is “over it now” and that her “inner circle” has been telling her to “move on once and for all.” Frankly, I concur. It’s high time to flush this man.
