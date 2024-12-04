Ariana Grande Gave Charli XCX Acting Advice

In addition to appearing on everyone’s Spotify Wrapped on Wednesday, Charli XCX appeared on the cover of Variety. The publication called her the “Hitmaker of the Year” and wrote about what’s next for the summer 2024 icon. In short, Chari said she’s “at a crossroads” but wants to act! OK!

“Everything’s been relatively small, and I’m enjoying learning about being on a set and learning from great directors and actors,” she told Variety. “I hate it when musicians dive into a different field, head-first, without really researching or learning much of anything about it. So I did a lot of reading to educate myself over the past three or four years before I actually did anything.”

She’ll appear in three upcoming indie films: Kulia Jackman’s graphic-novel adaptation 100 Nights of Hero, Gregg Araki’s thriller I Want Your Sex, which stars Olivia Wilde, and Daniel Goldhaber’s remake of 1978’s Faces of Death. She’s also guest-starring in Benito Skinner’s upcoming comedy series Overcompensating. In November, she was Saturday Night Live’s host and musical guest for the first time. Paste rated her episode an 8.3 and called it the “first great episode” of SNL’s 50th season. Personally, I enjoyed “Bonjour-Hi” and this Andy Samberg “Digital Short.”

She also got some advice from Ariana Grande ahead of her hosting debut. “She’d obviously just done [‘SNL’ in September] and killed it, so I was getting tips,” she said. “She was just like, ‘You’re gonna be amazing, just relax, it’s so fun.'” Wow! That is some…priceless advice. She added that Grande “gravitated” towards “Sympathy Is Just a Knife,” which appeared on Charli’s Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat. “She had a lot to say,” Charli said of Grande. “We went back and forth on the lyrics, talking about all the knives that we both felt in this industry.”

Wicked 2 featuring Charli XCX and a Brat-inspired “March of the Witch Hunters” remix? Sure, why not.