Big congrats are (possibly) in order for Lady Gaga, who seems to be engaged to her longtime boyfriend Micheal Polansky…though it’s unclear whether she was ready to officially announce that. So maybe we just whisper congrats for now.

On Sunday, while watching a swimming event at the Paris Olympics, Gaga was filmed introducing Polanksy as her fiancé to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. The video was posted on Attal’s official TikTok, so I imagine Gaga approved it, but you never know. So either bravo or sorry it got out sooner than you wanted.

Speaking of the Olympics: Gaga was the first musical act during the Opening Ceremony on Friday, performing “Mon Truc en Plumes” in tribute to French ballet dancer, actor, and singer Zizi Jeanmarie. She wore custom Dior, danced up and down the steps on the Seine Rive, and played the piano. It was fine! But the Associated Press later revealed that the performance was entirely prerecorded. An AP reporter saw Gaga “warm up around three hours before the opening ceremony started, performing for about an hour before waving to fans as she walked off.” No one knows why.

“Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris,” Gaga wrote on Twitter on Friday. “I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out!” I did not know that.

But back to her engagement. The couple have been dating since at least 2020 and went public that February, during Super Bowl weekend in Miami. The entrepreneur and tech investor was also with Gaga when she performed at President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. Gaga doesn’t seem to talk too much about him, but they’re spotted together frequently, and she told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021 that “my dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney in 2015, but they broke it off in 2016. She also got enaged to Christian Carino in 2018, but they broke it off in 2019 after two years together. So here’s to third time being the Good Romance charm!