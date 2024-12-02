Belgium Becomes the 1st Country to Give Sex Workers Pensions and Maternity Leave

Shoutout to Belgium for doing what the U.S. should, but probably never will. 

By Audra Heinrichs  |  December 2, 2024 | 12:30pm
Photo: iStockphoto LatestNews
In May, in an effort to combat exploitation and abuse, Belgian lawmakers voted to grant sex workers the same employment protections as any other employee in any other industry. Now, the law – the first law of its kind anywhere in the world — has gone into effect, making certain that sex workers in Belgium have sick days, maternity pay, and more.

“This law is a huge step forward, ending legal discrimination against sex workers by allowing a full-fledged contract,” the Union of Sex Workers Organized For Independence (UTSOPI) said in May.

The new law is a direct result of UTSOPI’s years-long efforts, beginning with decriminalization in 2022. The group not only led the push for Belgian lawmakers to legalize sex work, ensuring that sex workers are able to more easily secure a banker, insurer, driver, and accountant, but furthered the legislation to include the same labor rights and protections as other professions such as access to pensions, unemployment, health insurance, family benefits, annual vacation, and maternity leave.

Not only are employers now required to obtain authorization and meet background requirements (no prior convictions for sexual assault, human trafficking or fraud), but they’re also mandated to maintain the cleanliness and safety of their premises. Additionally, they’re prohibited from firing an employee who declines a client or refuses to participate in a specific act.

“I am a very proud Belgium sex worker right now,” Mel Meliciousss, a member of UTSOPI, wrote on her Instagram. “People who are already working in the industry will be much more protect[ed], and also people who are going to work in the industry also know what their rights are.”

However, the UTSOPI warned that the language of the new legislation could “be instrumentalized” to reduce or eliminate sex work.

“We already see certain municipalities hiding behind the words ‘safety’ and ‘hygiene’ to promulgate very strict local regulations that make sex work almost impossible on their territory,” the organization said in a statement.

Sex work has only been decriminalized in a few places around the world, including New Zealand, the Netherlands, and some parts of Australia. Belgium, however, is the only one that offers comprehensive labor protections. Meanwhile, in the United States, Nevada is the only state where brothels are legal, but prostitution outside of brothels remains illegal. New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont have all considered decriminalization or, like Maine, have adopted the “Nordic Model” (aka the model that only criminalizes clients). Meanwhile, California and New Hampshire have allowed for exceptions where the production of pornography is concerned. Under a second Trump term (and potential implementation of Project 2025), full decriminalization — let alone the right to a sick day or pension — will most certainly be impossible.

