Belgium Becomes the 1st Country to Give Sex Workers Pensions and Maternity Leave

In May, in an effort to combat exploitation and abuse, Belgian lawmakers voted to grant sex workers the same employment protections as any other employee in any other industry. Now, the law – the first law of its kind anywhere in the world — has gone into effect, making certain that sex workers in Belgium have sick days, maternity pay, and more.

“This law is a huge step forward, ending legal discrimination against sex workers by allowing a full-fledged contract,” the Union of Sex Workers Organized For Independence (UTSOPI) said in May.

The new law is a direct result of UTSOPI’s years-long efforts, beginning with decriminalization in 2022. The group not only led the push for Belgian lawmakers to legalize sex work, ensuring that sex workers are able to more easily secure a banker, insurer, driver, and accountant, but furthered the legislation to include the same labor rights and protections as other professions such as access to pensions, unemployment, health insurance, family benefits, annual vacation, and maternity leave.