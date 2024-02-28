Bella Hadid’s Ended Contract With Charlotte Tilbury Is a Little Suspicious
There's speculation that it's due to Hadid's public support of Palestine. R.I.P. to my collection of Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wands if true.Photos: Shutterstock Latest
“Staff were expecting, and had been promised promotional materials featuring Bella Hadid as the front woman for the re-promotion of the Air Brush Flawless range,” the unnamed source said. “They had sent out videos and content to staff bragging about getting Bella Hadid as the face of the re-promotion because her endorsement sells out makeup products like hot cakes. Charlotte Tilbury dubbed this the ‘Bella Hadid effect’ but then all of a sudden, nothing.”
One week ago, Hadid announced her own wellness range, Orebella, which is reportedly set to hit shelves in May. While not much is known about the brand yet, its trademark filings included “scented lotions and oils for body and face” in addition to hair care products, candles, fragrances, incense, and “plug-in diffusers for aromatic oils.”
A representative for Tilbury told ET that Hadid’s contract had simply reached its end: “We’re thrilled that Bella is launching her own range later this year. We have always loved working with Bella and while her contract has come to an end, she remains a great friend of both Charlotte and the brand, and we look forward to creating more magical beauty moments together in the future.”
In an e-mailed statement to Jezebel, Siân Grieve, a rep for Tilbury wrote, “As a female-led business, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty continues to support Bella and looks forward to the exciting launch of Orebella later this year. It is absolutely not the case that any personal views held by Bella impacted our contract or relationship with her.”