Bella Hadid’s Ended Contract With Charlotte Tilbury Is a Little Suspicious

“Hadid was released from her contract with Charlotte Tilbury,” an unnamed source told ET. “The model was notified in November and was given the reason of ‘force majeure’ in her contract.”

If you’re wondering what the hell “force majeure” refers to, the National Law Review definition is: “a contract provision present in most commercial contracts that excuses a party’s performance of its obligations under the contract when certain circumstances arise beyond the party’s control making performance inadvisable, commercially impracticable, illegal, or impossible.”

The end of Hadid’s contract arrived weeks after she posted on Instagram speaking out against the ongoing genocide in Gaza. “I’ve been sent hundreds of death threats daily, my phone number has been leaked, and my family has felt to be in danger. But I can not be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option,” she wrote. “The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave—they are.”

Hadid, who is Palestinian, is no stranger to making vocal condemnations of the state-sanctioned violence in Palestine, thus prompting speculation online that her contract was, in fact, terminated as a result. Tilbury has notably not commented on the ceaseless suffering in Gaza. Though the reason for Hadid’s departure from the brand has not officially been disclosed, according to the Daily Mail, sources familiar with the inner workings of the company alleged it was abrupt.