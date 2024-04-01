Yes, I Want This!

I respect all Bravo shows and every Housewives franchise but I, personally, have only ever been committed to the Real Housewives of New York City. After rewatching the entire series during covid I tried to get into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I simply…couldn’t. But that doesn’t mean I won’t try again, especially if they add a perfect new cast member…

“Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills?” Bette Midler tweeted on Saturday. “I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some shit. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH” This does sound like a dream. And getting to watch Winifred Sanderson/Brenda Morelli Cushman/Bobbie Markowitz face off with Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais also sounds like a dream! I would watch this! I would pay like $10 an episode to watch this.

A few hours later Andy Cohen responded, “It’s time!” I’m not super familiar with the Bravo world but I assume if Andy tweets something like this, then she’s already reviewing the contracts. I don’t know but like I said, I would pay money per episode to watch a RHOBH starring Bette Midler.

Midler later tweeted her preferred tagline, “I think my tagline should be, “Those Beaches don’t know what’s about to hit ‘em!!”—referring to her 1988 film. Which is an OK tagline. Some fans suggested “Wind beneath my wings? You’re the dust left in my wake,” as well as “Shut your wine-hole, honey- mine’s makin’ money.” Entertainment Weekly offered, “You don’t own me…but I own everything,” and as a First Wives Club superfan, I do believe that’s the perfect tagline.

Anyway, I want this. I think we all want this. More importantly, I think the universe…needs this? Production seems to have just started for season 14 so whoever needs to Hocus Pocus the higher-ups, get to it.