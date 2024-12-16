Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Let Her Husband Watch Her Kiss Scenes

Over the weekend, the former “Queen of Hallmark” made an appearance at the Great American Family Christmas Festival in New York. Since her 2022 departure from Hallmark, Bure has become the jewel in the Great American Family network’s homophobic crown. But if you asked her husband, Valeri Bure, it hasn’t come without sacrifices.

During a sit-down with Fox News at the festival, Bure said she has to shield her partner of 28 years from her (two-to-five second) kissing scenes.

“It’s just never comfortable to watch your spouse in the arms of someone, even though it’s a peck or a kiss or anything,” she explained. “We have those honest conversations. He’s like, ‘I don’t really want to watch that part’ and ‘I don’t want to put you through that.'”