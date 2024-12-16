Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Let Her Husband Watch Her Kiss Scenes

“It’s just never comfortable to watch your spouse in the arms of someone, even though it’s a peck or a kiss or anything,” she explained. “We have those honest conversations. He’s like, ‘I don’t really want to watch that part’ and ‘I don’t want to put you through that.'”
“But…we kind of worked through those feelings to a place where we both feel good and supported through it,” she continued. What got them through, exactly? On previous episodes of her podcast, Bure has credited “a lot of conversation and prayer.” Sounds healthy! It gets worse. She also doubled down on the claim in another recent interview with Today.com.
“My husband and I watched Home Sweet Christmas together last night,” Bure told the outlet of her latest film. “We sat on the couch, just the two of us, and watched the whole movie. Right at the end…I was like, ‘Oh, OK, it’s over!’ and I switched the channel right before the kiss.”
So, Bure can collect a check for those pesky little kiss scenes, but her husband can’t watch them? Losers. Both of them.
Apparently, Bure isn’t the only Great American Family actor who lives this way. Danica McKellar — whose husband clearly hates that his wife also has a job — piped up in Bure’s defense at the festival.
“When that part of the movie happens, I just kiss him,” McKellar told the outlet. She added that they have also fast-forwarded through the scenes. I don’t know what to say other than there’s a certain stupidity that simply can’t be helped.
Never did I think anything made by Hallmark could look liberal but, here we are! And Lifetime? Consider it porn.
