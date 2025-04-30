Chilling Texas Bill Would Let Citizens Sue Anyone Mailing Abortion Pills for $100,000

Texas’ crusade against abortion access and, by extension, human rights and free speech writ large, continues to escalate. On Tuesday, the state Senate passed passed SB 2880, a behemoth piece of legislation that, among many, many awful things, would allow anyone in Texas to sue anyone who manufactures, mails, or delivers medication abortion pills to a Texas resident for $100,000.

The bill would also establish civil and criminal penalties for those who help pay for abortions. Further, SB 2880 would allow people to sue internet providers that host information about medication abortion, and prohibits the mere acts of “[creating], [editing], [uploading], [publishing], [hosting], [maintaining], or [registering] a domain name” for anything that might help someone get abortion pills. The Electronic Frontier Foundation warned earlier this week that, under SB 2880, if you so much as “exchange emails or have an online chat about seeking an abortion, you could violate the bill.” They added, “Even your social media posts could put you at risk.”

SB 2880 would also allow individuals to sue those who send abortion pills for wrongful death and expand the statute of limitations for someone to do so. Torts law, or laws allowing someone to sue for damages, typically has a two-year window—SB 2880 would expand this to six years.

The wide-ranging bill seems to build on Texas’ notorious SB 8, the 2021 law that bans abortion at six weeks and allows citizens to sue anyone who helps someone access abortion for at least $10,000. SB 2880 even includes a component to disincentivize lawyers from bringing legal challenges against the bill by making lawyers financially liable for all legal fees for both sides should they try to bring a case forward.