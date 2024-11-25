Can You Imagine Just Being in a Bar With Tomdaya?

On Sunday night, Zendaya and Tom Holland (aka Tomdaya, aka Mom and Dad) made like a couple of TikTok influencers and took the latter’s Instagram followers on a cute little trip to a bar.
“Hey, what’s up guys? Exciting stuff, I’m heading out to a bar to go and have my first Bero in the wild,” Holland told the camera, name-dropping his new no-alcoholic beer brand in a video posted to his stories. Just before the clip cuts off, Zendaya peeks her head into the frame and offers the supportive squeal of a person who’s not the sole breadwinner in their relationship.
Currently, the pair are spending time in Boston as Zendaya films The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson. According to his stories, Holland and Zendaya hit up Foxhole, a neighborhood bar on Newbury St. However, Holland will soon be back onscreen (and opposite his partner!) in Christopher Nolan‘s next project, per The Hollywood Reporter. Matt Damon, Lupita Nyong’o, and Anne Hathaway will also star. Damn. No wonder they’re imbibing. Well, kind of.
“First one in the wild, baby!” Holland exclaims in a second video as he sips a pint. Zendaya, who’s clearly filming, again, offers an enthusiastic ad-lib: “Ooh.” Hyping a man for doing what every third person in the industry is currently doing (read: creating an N/A brand)? I mean, we’ve all been there. I do genuinely applaud him for getting sober, though.
In a final photo, Holland shows his beloved giving two thumbs up as she poses with the beer. Like any good boyfriend, he added three heart-eyes emojis for good measure. Amusingly, Holland captured a woman in the background who either doesn’t know she’s sitting just a few stools down from one of Hollywood’s young power couples or is well aware and blowing up the group chat.
As someone who needs to be regularly reminded that Zendaya is actually of this earth, I’m absolutely living for this normy content. I haven’t felt this connected to her since the last time she laughed too hard at Holland in an interview.
