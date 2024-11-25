Can You Imagine Just Being in a Bar With Tomdaya?

On Sunday night, Zendaya and Tom Holland (aka Tomdaya, aka Mom and Dad) made like a couple of TikTok influencers and took the latter’s Instagram followers on a cute little trip to a bar.

“Hey, what’s up guys? Exciting stuff, I’m heading out to a bar to go and have my first Bero in the wild,” Holland told the camera, name-dropping his new no-alcoholic beer brand in a video posted to his stories. Just before the clip cuts off, Zendaya peeks her head into the frame and offers the supportive squeal of a person who’s not the sole breadwinner in their relationship.