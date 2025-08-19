FBI’s New Hire Is the Missouri AG Who Tried to Subpoena Abortion Patients’ Records

While I don’t personally believe in using a book written thousands of years ago to steer my moral compass, I totally understand why the Bible is the best-selling book of all time. It has compelling, death-defying characters; women impregnated by magic; animals outliving humans; and the writing evokes grand, dramatic images. Take the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Jesus unleashes four wild and foreboding horsemen upon the world, each one more sinister than the last. It’s honestly kind of hot. But in reality—or at least in the United States in 2025—it’s looking like the Four Horsemen are all going to be terrible white men who’ve previously served as Missouri attorney general.

In a press release on Monday night, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced he’d be stepping down from his position to take a job at the Justice Department—as the FBI’s new deputy co-director. Bailey’s short tenure has been marked by crusades against transgender children, opposing student debt relief, and unsuccessfully suing the Biden administration, claiming it colluded with social media platforms to censor Republicans. Real end times stuff.

Most jarring of all, in April, Bailey subpoenaed the Missouri Abortion Fund in an attempt to get years’ worth of patients’ private records. (A judge temporarily blocked the move.) It’s part of his continued legal war on Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which he’s accused of trafficking minors out of state to get abortions. Even though MAF isn’t named in the lawsuit, Bailey’s office hoped to find communication between the Fund and PPGP. In July, Bailey also sued the entire Planned Parenthood corporation for “lying” to patients about the safety of the abortion pill, citing the bogus right-wing “study” that’s been amplified by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) for the last four months.