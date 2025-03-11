Gigi Hadid on Dating: ‘Where Do You Go? And, What? You Just Start Talking to People?’
The supermodel talked to Vogue about motherhood, how she met Bradley Cooper, and the difficulties of modern dating.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesMisc. Goss
This week, Gigi Hadid was revealed as the April cover of U.S. Vogue. In the accompanying story, the supermodel got more candid than perhaps she ever has about co-parenting privately with ex, Zayn Malik (“What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but what we’ve been through together”); what she’s learned from motherhood (“You wake up and do your best and you realize it is enough, and there’s a beauty in not necessarily knowing exactly how that’s going to go”); and, most importantly, her own mother’s stint on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (“I didn’t even really know those women. It was such a minute part of my life.”).
But if we’re being honest, that’s all boring in comparison to what everyone is probably skimming the story for anyway. In short, some morsel of insight as to what her current relationship with Bradley Cooper looks like. Spoiler alert: you won’t learn much. But Hadid did divulge where they met and what they enjoy doing together.