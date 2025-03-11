Gigi Hadid on Dating: ‘Where Do You Go? And, What? You Just Start Talking to People?’

This week, Gigi Hadid was revealed as the April cover of U.S. Vogue. In the accompanying story, the supermodel got more candid than perhaps she ever has about co-parenting privately with ex, Zayn Malik (“What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-­parents, but what we’ve been through together”); what she’s learned from motherhood (“You wake up and do your best and you realize it is enough, and there’s a beauty in not necessarily knowing exactly how that’s going to go”); and, most importantly, her own mother’s stint on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (“I didn’t even really know those women. It was such a minute part of my life.”).

But if we’re being honest, that’s all boring in comparison to what everyone is probably skimming the story for anyway. In short, some morsel of insight as to what her current relationship with Bradley Cooper looks like. Spoiler alert: you won’t learn much. But Hadid did divulge where they met and what they enjoy doing together.

First, they met at a child’s birthday backyard party. Unfortunately, there are no further details as to who the kid belonged to or what initiated their first conversation. Pin the tail on the non-Oscar winner, perhaps? Or, maybe Cooper broke out the A Star Is Born vocals to sing Happy Birthday? Now, as for what they like to do together. According to Hadid, Cooper is a real Broadway baby. “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life,” she told Vogue, explaining that she’s always loved musicals. When dating—for most people, anyway—seems an increasingly impossible feat, I’m happy they found each other, despite the fact that I’m confused by their relationship. Still, Hadid indulged that she’s well aware dating is difficult—some might say, an exercise in endless disappointment. She empathizes. Especially with the plebs who are, you know, unlikely to meet Bradley Cooper at a child’s backyard birthday party. “You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people?” Hadid asked hypothetically. I know. Talking to people is, quite truly, an insane concept. “And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know.” Yeah, I hate when my personal life ends up on Deuxmoi… It’s always comforting to learn that a supermodel has the same questions about dating as the rest of us. Maybe I should at least try going to children’s backyard birthday parties… More from Jezebel Of All People, I Can't Believe Justin Baldoni Will Get to Read Taylor Swift's Texts

