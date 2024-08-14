In Epic 1-2 Punch, Imane Khelif’s Cyberbullying Lawsuit Names J.K. Rowling & Elon Musk

On Tuesday, Imane Khelif filed a lawsuit against X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) that alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment” and directly cited Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling. Ordered in France, the criminal complaint claims that the 25-year-old gold medalist (Algeria’s first in women’s boxing) was the victim of “misogynistic, racist and sexist” cyberbullying due in part to Musk, Rowling, and scores of other public figures (including former president Donald Trump) wrongfully identifying Khelif as a biological male.

“J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” Khelif’s attorney, Nabil Boudi, confirmed to Variety. Boudi also noted that Trump would be included in the investigation. “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

The suit comes two weeks after Khelif defeated her Italian opponent Angela Carini during the second-round match in the women’s welterweight division at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The latter withdrew just 46 seconds into the match after a clean hit to the face, because, quite simply, Khelif is a superior athlete. After the match, Carini very publicly cried and complained about being hit: “I thought about my family, I looked at my brother in the stands and I went to my corner to retire,” she told reporters. “I’ve never been hit with such a powerful punch.” Naturally, right-wingers, anti-trans influencers, and even some members of sports media ran with Carini’s quotes and the fact that she quit the match, and briefly created a completely baseless narrative that Khelif is “a biological male” and a “trans woman.”

Trump also joined in, posting on Truth Social: ”I WILL KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS!” Meanwhile, Musk shared a post from American swimmer turned anti-trans activist Riley Gaines that read, “Men don’t belong in women’s sports” cosigning it: “absolutely.” And Rowling not only referred to Khelif as a “male” but accused her of “enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”

Immediately following the vitriolic online attacks, Khelif hit back during a press conference on August 5.

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” she said in Arabic. “It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

“What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary,” Boudi told Variety. “If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.” Trump, Musk and Rowling forced to answer for their rampant, repugnant transphobia? And in a French courtroom? I am requesting an anatomy of THIS fall.

Speaking of French courtrooms, Boudi told the publication that though the lawsuit was filed in the country where the Olympic Games were held, it can still “target personalities overseas,” adding that “the prosecutor’s office for combating online hate speech has the possibility to make requests for mutual legal assistance with other countries.” Countries like…the United States who—obviously—similarly struggles to combat online hate speech.

Even if online detractors like Musk, Rowling, or Trump—the most unlikely of all—were to apologize to Khelif, Boudi said they would not relent in their pursuit of justice

“The lawsuit is filed and the facts remain,” he stated plainly.

How’s that for a K.O.?