In Rare Good Deed, Montana’s Legislature Shut Down a Fetal Personhood Ballot Measure

Proving that showing up for abortion rights matters—even in ostensibly deep-red states—the GOP-controlled Montana legislature has defeated a bill that would have placed a measure enshrining fetal personhood on the next statewide ballot. The bill, HB 316, would have established citizenship rights for fetuses in Montana’s Constitution, but failed to secure the 100 out of 150 votes in the state legislature required to place an amendment on the ballot. HB 316 received just 58 “yes” votes in the House and 33 in the Senate, unable to draw the bipartisan support necessary to get on the ballot. (There are 100 members of the state House and 50 members of the Senate; Republicans hold 58 seats in the House to Democrats’42, and 33 seats in the Senate to Democrats’ 18.)

In November, Montanans voted decisively for a ballot measure to protect abortion rights, passing the measure with a resounding 58% of the vote. Even before November, the Montana Supreme Court ruled in 2009 that bodily autonomy is protected under the state Constitution, which has shielded Montana from a total abortion ban since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. And, because Democrats were able to hold onto enough seats last election cycle, they were able to prevent 100 members of the legislature from placing an extreme fetal personhood measure on the next ballot.

Still, some Republican lawmakers were outraged by HB 316’s defeat and spewed the usual nonsense Republicans wield to justify their attacks on pregnant people’s bodies and lives. “I think abortion is murder, and I’ll catch heck for that I’m sure, but it’s the killing of a person, a formed, live person. Making it a right to privacy is baloney,” state Sen. Vince Trebas (R) said last week as the Senate debated the bill. He continued, “This is the child’s body that we’re talking about. And they have a right to life.” Of course, as Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers put it, “Call it baloney or not,” thanks to the Montana Supreme Court and the successful abortion rights ballot measure, the right to abortion is “in the Constitution, and it’s an important right.”