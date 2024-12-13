James Kennedy’s Attorneys Are ‘Conducting Their Own Investigation’ Into Domestic Violence Arrest

On Tuesday, the DJ and former Vanderpump Rules star known as James Kennedy was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, as reported by TMZ.

Los Angeles police were dispatched to the home Kennedy shares with girlfriend, Ally Lewber, after receiving a call about an argument between him and an unnamed woman. An eyewitness told authorities that they saw Kennedy and the woman arguing and, at one point, Kennedy grabbed her. According to TMZ, the officers called to the scene did not see any visible injuries on the woman.

Kennedy was arrested and booked on $20,000 bail. He’s since been released and pictured collecting an Uber Eats order from his doorstep. The case is now being reviewed for potential charges, but Kennedy’s attorneys said they’re also looking into it themselves.

“We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James,” they said in a statement obtained by People on Friday. “We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

Meanwhile, more details about Kennedy’s behavior have emerged from the night of his arrest. Hours earlier, he and Lewber attended a Christmas party at Kathy Hilton’s home where a number of attendees described him as aggressive.

“He was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way,” one attendee told People anonymously. “He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude.”

Nick Viall, another party guest, told his podcast listeners that he made a similar observation about Kennedy when he and his wife, Natalie Joy, encountered him. After posing for a photo with Kennedy and Lewber, Kennedy introduced Viall to someone he’d brought to the party who he “introduced as his best friend.” Moments later, Viall claimed he witnessed Kennedy “barking orders” at the person. “I’m the only one who saw this. Natalie didn’t even see this. Natalie was immersed in a conversation with the other person we were talking to,” Viall said on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, The Viall Files. “James walks by, and then James turns around and he says to his friend — I forgot his friend’s name. Let’s say his friend’s name is Sam. And [James] goes, ‘Sam! Hold this! Now.’…And his friend just grabbed the drink and James kept walking and I was like…That was insane.”

“I was like, 10 minutes earlier I met this guy who he introduced as his best friend and then 10 minutes later he was barking orders,” he tacked on. Suspicions of Kennedy’s behavior have swirled for a number of years — fueled largely in part by his behavior onscreen. Two of his ex-girlfriends and former co-stars, Kristin Doute and Rachel Leviss, have reacted to the news with telling responses. Doute shared an article about Kennedy’s arrest on her Instagram story, writing “ Finally .” Leviss, on the other hand, issued a statement via her attorneys, Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, that cited her 2024 lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. “We are aware of James Kennedy’s recent arrest for domestic violence. This news is, unfortunately, not surprising,” the statement reads. “Rachel’s lawsuit describes, in significant detail, Mr. Kennedy’s long history of erratic, violent behavior and substance abuse.”