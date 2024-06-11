Jerry Seinfeld’s Distaste for PC Art Is a ‘Red Flag,’ Says Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Julia Louis-Dreyfus mused about political correctness, it’s place in art, and what it says about a person (read: her former co-star, Jerry Seinfeld) if they stand in public opposition to it.

“I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing,” Louis-Dreyfus told the publication when asked about Seinfeld’s recent comments that “the extreme left and PC crap” has ruined television comedy. “It doesn’t mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result.” Frankly, one would think that’s far too obvious to require being pointed out by the star of a famously un-PC and famously top-rated show.

Unfortunately, Seinfeld’s criticisms of everything from what’s wrong with television to the supposed death of dominant masculinity in society have made headlines more than once in the last several weeks. On Bari Weiss’ podcast, Honestly With Bari Weiss, the comedian vented that the “agreed-upon hierarchy” of an era like the 1960s was long gone, as was the mainstream’s appreciation for a “real man.”

“I always wanted to be a real man,” Seinfeld said. ” I never made it, [but] in that era, it was JFK. It was Mohammed Ali. It was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell…that’s a real man.”

Meanwhile, Louis-Dreyfus said someone who opposes political correctness is a “red flag.” I can think of a few other things to call Seinfeld’s apparent tenets but, sure, let’s start with red flag.

“When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness–and I understand why people might push back on it–but to me that’s a red flag, because it sometimes means something else,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing. I don’t know how else to say it.”

The story later notes that Louis-Dreyfus spoke to the Times journalist again 11 days later. In that conversation, she clarified that it’s not just a handful of asshats whining about woke culture like Seinfeld that’s most worrisome, but a monied (and hive-minded) industry that doesn’t actually value art outside their own consciousness at all.

“My feeling about all of it is that political correctness, insofar as it equates to tolerance, is obviously fantastic. And of course I reserve the right to boo anyone who says anything that offends me, while also respecting their right to free speech, right?” Louis-Dreyfus explained. “But the bigger problem–and I think the true threat to art and the creation of art–is the consolidation of money and power.”

Seinfeld has yet to reply to Louis-Dreyfus’ comments but I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before he does what his idea of a “real man” would do: Complain about them to Joe Rogan or something.