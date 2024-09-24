Julianne Hough’s State of Enlightenment About Her Ex Is Aspirational

Normally, when one is faced with the potential of running into their ex at a High Stakes Emotional Event™, like a wedding, they are a understandably nervous. Will you be seated near them at dinner? Will the sentiments of romance and destiny lead you to cry in the bathroom during a toast? Will the ex have learned a new dance move that is so bewitching you end up making out with them in the bathroom you were just crying in? That sort of rollercoaster of emotions is par for the course.

Dancing With the Stars co-host Julianne Hough, however, seems to be on an entirely different ride. On a recent episode of “The Jamie Kern Lima Show” podcast, Hough described the experience of going to a wedding where her ex-husband Brooks Laich and his new girlfriend, Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, were also in attendance.

“It was so beautiful. And again, like I’m in this place where I now feel like I’m just beginning with so much wisdom, with so much insight, with so much compassion and so much empathy and understanding of like, what’s possible, and having the extreme of like, ‘Will this ever end?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, like, I get to, like, literally, design and create the life of my dreams’, and know that every decision I’m going to make is going to be from here and that, like, you know, it still doesn’t mean it’s going to be this perfect life.”

She continued:

“You feel joy because you feel sorrow, you feel all these things because you have the spectrum to feel it. You have the space to feel it, and that, I think, is what we’re here to experience, is the fullness of life.”

I say this with the sincerity of a thousand suns: I want whatever cocktail of anti-depressants Hough is on. She’s gone beyond the healthy state of being content with seeing your ex and their new partner. Hough seems to be achieving nirvana before the cater waiters even come around with the welcome drinks. I hope she let loose on the dance floor wielding that sort of energy. It is as impressive as it is frightening.