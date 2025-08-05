MAGA Superintendent (Maybe) Caught Watching Porn Wants to Give Teachers ‘America First’ Tests

Oklahoma just announced plans to introduce “America First” tests to ensure that incoming teachers from blue states share its values and aren’t “woke, indoctrinating social justice warriors,” Ryan Walters, the MAGA Superintendent of Public Instruction, told Fox Digital. Yeah, Oklahoma should definitely be concerned about teachers teaching their students about diversity, and not the fact that the state currently ranks 48th in the nation for education.

The tests will be created with the assistance of PragerU, a first-of-its-kind (and hopefully last) collaboration with the conservative think tank. The test reportedly centers American history, common sense (???), and puts the Bible “back in our history standards,” Walters said. Do the Biblical standards and common sense requirements also apply to officials caught having strange, illicit materials on their devices?

On July 25, two of Oklahoma’s State Board of Education officers, Ryan Deatherage and Becky Carson, reported seeing images of nude women on Walters’ television the day before during a board meeting. Got to love MAGA hypocrisy.

In an interview with The Oklahoman, Deatherage and Carson said they immediately confronted Walters after seeing the TV, but that Walters quickly turned off his screen and didn’t say anything else.