MAGA Superintendent (Maybe) Caught Watching Porn Wants to Give Teachers ‘America First’ Tests

Ryan Walters, the state’s superintendent, said the state is giving the tests to teachers from blue states to make sure they’re not "woke, indoctrinating social justice warriors."

By Ria Gupta  |  August 5, 2025 | 10:51am
Screenshot: Tulsa's NewsChannel 8 Politics
Oklahoma just announced plans to introduce “America First” tests to ensure that incoming teachers from blue states share its values and aren’t “woke, indoctrinating social justice warriors,” Ryan Walters, the MAGA Superintendent of Public Instruction, told Fox Digital. Yeah, Oklahoma should definitely be concerned about teachers teaching their students about diversity, and not the fact that the state currently ranks 48th in the nation for education.

The tests will be created with the assistance of PragerU, a first-of-its-kind (and hopefully last) collaboration with the conservative think tank. The test reportedly centers American history, common sense (???), and puts the Bible “back in our history standards,” Walters said. Do the Biblical standards and common sense requirements also apply to officials caught having strange, illicit materials on their devices?

On July 25, two of Oklahoma’s State Board of Education officers, Ryan Deatherage and Becky Carson, reported seeing images of nude women on Walters’ television the day before during a board meeting. Got to love MAGA hypocrisy.

In an interview with The Oklahoman, Deatherage and Carson said they immediately confronted Walters after seeing the TV, but that Walters quickly turned off his screen and didn’t say anything else.

Carson told the outlet it took her a second to understand what she was looking at. “I saw them just walking across the screen, and I’m like, ‘no.’ I’m sorry I even have to use this language, but I’m like, ‘Those are her nipples.’ And then I’m like, ‘That’s pubic hair.’ What in the world am I watching? I didn’t watch a second longer…  I was so disturbed by it, I was like, ‘What is on your TV?’ I was very stern, like I’d been a mother or a classroom teacher. And I said, ‘What am I watching? Turn it off now!'” There’s a joke to be made about how the meeting was supposed to be about public and not pubic instruction here, but I’ll refrain.

“We have suspended teaching certificates for less than this,” Deatherage said.

The incident occurred during a closed-door meeting session limited to a few board members, attorneys, the board secretary, and legislators. The TV was only viewable for a select few because of the way the room is set up, Deatherage told The Oklahoman. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating with assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau.

Walters became Superintendent of Public Instruction in January 2023, after campaigning on the promise to combat “radical leftists” who were spreading their agendas and indoctrinating young children. He even threatened to revoke a teacher’s certificate for providing a QR code to students that linked to banned books in the Brooklyn Public Library. Meanwhile, Walters has been trying to get the state board to affirm the first religious charter school in the nation, a direct betrayal of Oklahoma’s constitution.

He posted a response on Twitter on July 27. “Any suggestion that a device of mine was used to stream inappropriate content on the television set is categorically false,” he wrote. “I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing.” Sure.

On July 29, Walters claimed he’d been cleared of all charges by the Sheriff’s office, but Aaron Brilbeck, a spokesperson from the department, quickly denied the claims.

“That simply isn’t the case,” Brilbeck told News 4.  “Our investigation is still ongoing. In fact, I would categorize it as being in its infancy. This is going to be a very thorough investigation. And once the investigation is complete, we’re going to be very transparent with our findings.”

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services hired a cybersecurity firm to figure out what happened, but to no avail. The education department later stated that the acting secretary was in the room before the meeting and insisted the TV was on Fox News—but hey, that’s practically porn for the right, right?

