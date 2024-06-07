Matty Healy Thinks ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Is ‘Hilarious’

It’s been about two months since Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department, which included tracks that may or may not have been about ex-boyfriend, Matty Healy, and yet…the frontman of The 1975 is still reacting to it.

First, he claimed he hadn’t heard it all. When a reporter asked for his thoughts just after its release in April, he laughed before replying : “I haven’t really listened to that much of it but I’m sure it’s good.” Now, however, Healy’s changed his tune, according to friends.

On Thursday, a “friend” of Healy’s told Us Weekly that while he was “completely blindsided” by the number of songs seemingly about him on the album, he now finds the whole thing “hilarious.” I mean, I guess I get it. I didn’t listen to much of it but I did find myself reading the lyrics and giggling a lot, too. Healy, this friend claims, likely wasn’t tickled for the same reasons I was, however.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” the friend told the outlet. Apparently, he didn’t anticipate Swift’s “lyrical content” to include references to marriage or baby carriages.

“For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together—he says it had never even come up,” the friend told the outlet. My, this person’s mighty chatty aren’t they? “He’s taking it in stride.”

Now, I don’t want to get into the semantics of which songs on the album might’ve been about Healy and whatever hopes Swift had for their relationship. Frankly, only she knows those answers anyway. I do, however, have to note how hilarious it is that Healy’s supposedly found humor in tracks with lyrics about long-term commitment…that might not even be entirely about him. Notice he’s not reacting to “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” in which Swift sings about a man in a “Jehovah’s Witness suit.”

Oh well! Maybe that one will arrive another two months from now.