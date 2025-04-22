The Trump Admin Is in Shambles, the Economy Is Tanking, and Megyn Kelly Is Focused On…the Obamas’ Marriage

There’s a lot going on. The International Monetary Fund is warning that the world is in for “a major, negative shock” from Donald Trump’s tariffs. His staff can’t stop sharing state secrets on Signal (Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth) or lying (press secretary Karoline Leavitt) or destroying everything they touch (Vice President JD Vance). So, naturally, on her Sirius XM show over the weekend, Megyn Kelly was laser-focused on the issues: the Obamas’ marriage.

In conversation with the Daily Mail’s Maureen Callahan, a vocal critic of Michelle Obama, the two excoriated the former first lady’s recent candid comments about her marriage to former President Barack Obama. Kelly all but argued that the two, who have been married for 30 years and share two children, shouldn’t have married: “I think she and he married the wrong people,” Kelly said. “It’s amazing—every word she says about Barack Obama is negative. I can’t think of her just waxing poetic about him, complimenting, ‘He’s brilliant. He’s a great dad. He was the greatest president,’ whatever a normal wife of Barack Obama would say. Every time she opines, it’s something that reflects poorly on him.”

Callahan chimed in, “I can’t think of anybody I would go to for advice less than Michelle Obama. She really doesn’t know what she’s talking about.” I don’t think two people prattling on about something that doesn’t even vaguely concern them—the marriage of two people they do not know—are the real people who don’t know what they’re talking about. But of course, whether she’s complaining about Black Santa Claus or throwing a tantrum over Barack Obama wearing a $4,000 suit, ignorance has never stopped Kelly before.