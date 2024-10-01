Must Girlfriend Watch Boyfriend Throw Ball?

It’s been two whole weeks since international pop star Taylor Swift last sat in an air-conditioned box at big strong boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game cheering him on and eating chicken wings. Swift and her red lipstick were not in attendance at the Chiefs’ away games against the Atlanta Falcons or the Los Angeles Chargers. What else on God’s green earth could be more important than yelling “rah! rah! rah!” as big boyfriend wears small pants and catch ball?!!?

Before you pull your hair out in distress, the tabloids are reassuring us that things are OK! TMZ published a piece titled, “Taylor Still With Travis Despite Being MIA At Last 2 NFL Games.” SheKnows suggested that “Taylor Swift Might Be Trying To Help Travis Kelce on the Football Field With This Subtle Move” — the subtle move being “not showing up to his games.” Pop star girlfriend dabbling in reverse psychology?!

Luckily relationship not on rocks because football boyfriend actually once told Youtube that girlfriend not have to come to every game. “If you’re dating a professional athlete, I do not believe, at least for me, that you have to go to all the games,” he said in 2016. Thank god in heavens above he will not be angry at Miss Pop star.

As for the reason Swift hasn’t been sitting next to her boyfriend’s mom every Sunday and watching him play football? Maybe she’s tired from touring her record-breaking concert around the world nine billion times? Or she’s binging the hot new Adam Brody show where he is a rabbi? Or maybe, like many of us, she is realizing that football isn’t that fun of a game to watch and it’s nice not to dedicate your entire Sunday to it.