Now This Is How You Accept an Award

The National Board of Review Gala is, like many things during awards season, an opportunity for the celebrity class to be pretty in public and pretend to celebrate each other’s cinematic achievements. It may sound boring—and any other year it probably is—but thanks to Nicole Kidman hamming it up at Tuesday’s gala, we’ve been gifted a new viral moment.

When the Academy Award winner was recognized in the Best Actress category for Babygirl, Kidman did one of the most iconic things imaginable. She could’ve just walked onstage, delivered some platitude-laden remarks, and went back to her table. Instead, in a nod to the film I can’t stop thinking about, she gulped down a glass of milk to raucous applause.

Nicole Kidman makes a toast to all the “babygirls” in the room and chugs a glass of milk at the NBR Awards. pic.twitter.com/Xpm5tgNIex — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2025

“To all of the babygirls,” Kidman said, raising her glass. Legend.

If, for some reason, you haven’t yet seen Babygirl (or watched the trailer, or read Jezebel’s conversation about it), spoiler alert: There’s a scene in which Kidman is sent a glass of milk at a bar by her hot intern. She initially balks, then bolts it down while never breaking his gaze. The scene has earned Kidman even further acclaim and left the internet in collective heat because, well, it’s hot.

Frankly, Kidman’s acceptance slurp has made me wonder if Harris Dickinson is susceptible to peer pressure. If so, for the love of all that is unholy, let him win something at one of these silly ceremonies so a horny producer can play “Father Figure” and we might be awarded with a reenactment of another scene I can’t stop thinking about.

In other news from the event: Ryan Reynolds made his first public appearance since Justin Baldoni‘s lawsuit accused Reynolds of “berating” him. (Reynolds presented an award to Wicked.) And Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater engaged in some PDA. Ain’t awards season grand?