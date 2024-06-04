So, Miley Cyrus Is Really Just Sitting on Bangers at Any Given Time…

This week, W Magazine revealed its June cover to be Miley Cyrus and, as per every sit-down with the newly-minted Grammy-winner, the accompanying story is rife with gems.

For starters, Dolly Parton (Cyrus’ godmother) sends her sentimental faxes like this one two Mother’s Days ago: “How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach.” Parton, Cyrus notes, also gifted her with a life-size mannequin to Parton’s proportion because why not? Then, there’s Cyrus’ intention to “feminize” exercise because “so much of the workout equipment is ugly.” In a time of mostly droll celebrity interviews that say a lot without saying much at all, Cyrus is a refreshing outlier.

I, however, was most taken by her revelation that “II Most Wanted,” which appeared on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter wasn’t written for it originally. That song, of course, has become Beyoncé’s 23rd and Cyrus’ 13th top-ten song on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at number two on the Hot Country Songs, scoring Beyoncé’s third and Cyrus’ second top-ten on the chart.

“I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago,” Cyrus said. “My mom would always go, ‘I love that song so much.’ So when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship.” That much is undeniable. However, if “II Most Wanted” sat dormant in Cyrus’ studio for years, just imagine the bevy of other absolute bangers waiting to find a home on the Billboard charts. I know it’s wrong but I wouldn’t mind if the good folks who’ve leaked the last two of Beyoncé’s albums worked their magic on Cyrus’ archives STAT.

“I told her, ‘We don’t have to get ­country; we are country. We’ve been country,'” Cyrus continued. “I said, ‘You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song.'”

According to Cyrus, she and Beyoncé have quietly maintained a bond for several years, connecting specifically on coming of age in the spotlight and the love they share for their mothers. Their collaboration, it seems, was a long time coming.

“I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship because over the past couple of years, I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public. She’s the same way,” Cyrus said. “Part of our relationship is the safety between us. The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her—or with Dolly, or with anyone. Our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that.” As do I!

Frankly, if “II Most Wanted” is the most recent indication of her lyrical prowess and evolution as an artist that—not so long ago—relied heavily on appropriation and shock value, then I’m excited to see what’s next. That Cyrus is—as W Magazine‘s headline states—only just getting her “flowers,” is a welcome, if not totally overdue sight for fans. For her, too.

“No shade but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?” Cyrus vented at one point in the interview. “I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the fuck was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the fuck was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”

Here’s to a second Grammy win for Cyrus in 2025!