South Korean President Who Won on Misogyny May be Forced to Resign Over Comically Inept Coup
Six hours after right-wing President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, mass mobilization for democracy shot the attempted coup d’etat dead in the water.Photo: Getty Images Politics
Late Tuesday night in South Korea, right-wing President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law to try and consolidate power amid his rising unpopularity and a slew of corruption scandals. Yoon baselessly accused South Korea’s liberal Democratic party of North Korean sympathies and “anti-state activities,” and sent the military to barricade the capitol so that lawmakers couldn’t enter and vote against the martial law mandate.
But within hours, the attempted coup was over. In near-freezing weather, citizens stormed the streets, clashing with the military at the capitol and quite literally hoisting their representatives over barricades to enter the building and vote against martial law. According to the Verge’s Sarah Jeong, who happened to be on the ground in Seoul that night, protesters were overwhelmingly drunk and (understandably!) angry at their government, which is quite conducive to taking to the streets! When protesters and Democratic politicians successfully shut down the whole ordeal, Jeong reports that protesters began chanting “Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol!” and “The people are victorious!”
Incredible courage of South Koreans defending their parliament from President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt to overthrow democracy.
— Adam Schwarz (@adamjschwarz.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 11:08 AM