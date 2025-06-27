Supreme Court Affirms RFK Jr.’s Power Over What Health Insurance Is Required to Cover

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the Affordable Care Act’s preventive care task force, a body that recommends which preventive services insurance has to cover with no out-of-pocket costs. But it also underscored just how much power Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has over people’s health insurance coverage.

The ruling was 6-3 with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch dissenting. Thomas wrote that he believes the task force is unconstitutional, saying that members should be appointed by the President and approved by the Senate.

The case, Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, Inc., began in 2020 when Christian business owners in Texas sued the Department of Health and Human Services by claiming that the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is unconstitutional. The USPSTF is an expert panel that recommends to HHS which health care services should be fully covered without cost-sharing—that is, copays, deductibles, or coinsurance. The plaintiffs, represented by right-wing legal activist Jonathan Mitchell, objected on religious grounds to their health plans covering HIV prevention drugs called PrEP and claimed the panel doesn’t have legal authority to advise HHS. (The USPSTF also recommends lung and colon cancer screenings, statins to prevent heart disease, and medications to prevent breast cancer.)

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the court that this panel is constitutional, but that Kennedy could fire its members at any time. “The Task Force members are removable at will by the Secretary of HHS, and their recommendations are reviewable by the Secretary before they take effect,” he said. Kavanaugh added that if a USPSTF member makes a recommendation that Kennedy disagrees with, he can fire them.

This removal power, combined with the Secretary’s ability to delay when panel recommendations become binding, essentially allows Kennedy to block recommendations he disagrees with until he can replace people on the panel. “The Secretary can block a Task Force recommendation from taking effect by combining his at-will removal authority with his authority to determine when Task Force recommendations become binding,” Kavanaugh wrote.

