Surprise! The CMA’s Are Racist (Still)

On Monday, the Country Music Association announced the nominations for the 58th Annual CMA Awards, and folks, you’ll never believe who wasn’t included…Beyoncé—or, as I like to call her, the woman with one of the most critically acclaimed, fan-celebrated country albums of 2024.

In case you forgot, in addition to hitting No. 1 on the Billboard County albums chart, the groundbreaking album received beyond-rave reviews: Variety deemed Cowboy Carter a “tour-de-force,” Rolling Stone thought it “a brilliant dissertation on genre,” and the Washington Post asserted it “deserved respect.” And yet, where the CMA is concerned, it’s not getting any. Are we shocked? Sadly, no. The CMA has always been this way (read: racist). Even still, given the history Cowboy Carter made (this year, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to top the Billboard country chart since its 1964 inception), you’d expect one nomination as a performative display of “progress,” at least.