This Makes Me Want to Die

On Tuesday, one day after the very specific American holiday in which people with salaried office jobs get a day off while most everyone else still labors, a video from October 2023 went viral on Twitter. Unfortunately, watching it does not entitle you to emotional damages, but it should…

The video—which resurfaced thanks to my fellow Ohioan, Manny Fidel—showed then-Senator JD Vance, before he became Trump’s running mate, at a picket line in my hometown of Toledo, Ohio. At the time, United Auto Workers (UAW) workers had been striking for better wages and benefits outside the Toledo Assembly Complex for several days. It was Vance’s first time there. No, really. The video shows this he-man childless woman-hater and noted betrayer of the working class literally confirming as much.

Unfortunately, that’s not even the more horrifying part of the clip. The brief albeit traumatizing exchange culminates with career congresswoman and professional panderer to Republicans, Marcy Kaptur, greeting Vance with…a fist bump. Vance didn’t extend his knuckles to Kaptur, however. Instead, he offered his hand for a handshake and did what can only be described as cup Kaptur’s fist. Then, after Kaptur pulled away, Vance presented his fist for bumping. But the moment had passed.

“First time here?” Kaptur asks Vance in what she thought was an epic dig at his blatant disinterest in unions. “First time here,” he confirms, folding his arms over a pristine Ohio State hoodie his page probably purchased the day of.

“Thank you for coming,” she responds. End scene.