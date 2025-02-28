White House Blames Trump’s Enormous Bruise on Him Shaking So Many Hands

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column. Here’s everything you get when you subscribe.

In January, Donald Trump, at 78 years and seven months, became the oldest person ever to be sworn in as president of the United States. In a move that is very reassuring to all of us, Trump has not released a medical report, despite telling CBS News in August and NBC News in December that he would. He has released vague letters from doctors but hasn’t disclosed detailed records since a 2018 physical when he was first president. Vice President Kamala Harris did call him out on this toward the end of her 107-day campaign, but perhaps if Joe Biden hadn’t run again, or simply dropped out earlier, Trump’s age and lack of medical transparency would have become a more salient issue!

I mention this because Trump’s had large bruises on the back of his right hand multiple times in recent months. A makeup-covered bruise was visible on Monday during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. When NBC asked the White House for comment, top propagandist—I mean, press secretary—Karoline Leavitt had an absurd response.