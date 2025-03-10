11 Years After ‘House of Cards,’ Kate Mara Is Still Freaked Out by the Subway

AUSTIN, Texas—The New York City subway system has gotten a lot of attention over the last few months; following some highly publicized deaths and assaults, tabloids began publishing stories about how commuters are now standing with their backs against the platform wall like never before. That may or may not be true; I have no idea how we’d go about confirming it. However, I do know that if you lived in New York (or anywhere else with a subway system) in 2014, then you’ve been standing with your back glued to the wall for at least a decade.

After watching Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) get shoved in front of a D.C. Metro train in the first episode of House of Cards‘ second season, I don’t think I’ve ever stood further than half an inch away from the back wall. Sure, Barnes was following Francis Underwood, bugging him for a scoop, and I’m almost never pestering a congressman on public transit…yet any time I’m standing on a busy platform, or notice my foot is resting more than two inches from that back wall, I feel the spirit of that 11-year-old episode grabbing my shoulders and trying to throw me onto the tracks. So, in January, when places like the New York Post started reporting on everyone’s shifting subway platform habits, I was mostly just shocked to learn that not everyone is making decisions based on the image of Barnes’ silhouette illuminated by subway lights.